Knoxville boy’s Facebook video about bullying goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to 'em?"
In a Facebook post, Kimberly Jones wrote her son Keaton asked her to record this emotional response to another round of bullying.
Keaton: "They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly. They say I have no friends."
Kimberly: "What did they do to you at lunch?"
Keaton: "Poured milk on me, put ham down my clothes."
In the video, Keaton gave others this advice: "But if you are made fun of, just don't - don't let it bother you. Stay strong I guess. Hard."
The post went up Friday morning. Before Keaton could return to middle school near Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday, it had been viewed more than 20 million times.
And like that, everyone seemed to want to be Keaton's friend.
But University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano beat them all to it-posting this pic Sunday evening.
"Now I have the little brother I always wanted," he wrote.