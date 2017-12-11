Knoxville boy’s Facebook video about bullying goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to 'em?"

In a Facebook post, Kimberly Jones wrote her son Keaton asked her to record this emotional response to another round of bullying.

Keaton: "They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly. They say I have no friends."

Kimberly: "What did they do to you at lunch?"

Keaton: "Poured milk on me, put ham down my clothes."

In the video, Keaton gave others this advice: "But if you are made fun of, just don't - don't let it bother you. Stay strong I guess. Hard."

The post went up Friday morning. Before Keaton could return to middle school near Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday, it had been viewed more than 20 million times.

And like that, everyone seemed to want to be Keaton's friend.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

But University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano beat them all to it-posting this pic Sunday evening.

"Now I have the little brother I always wanted," he wrote.

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017