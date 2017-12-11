× Grizzlies second half struggles lead to another loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Goran Dragic scored 19 points, and the Miami Heat pulled away from the lowly Memphis Grizzlies for a 107-82 victory on Monay night.

Miami shot 56.1 percent from the field and had seven players score in double figures in its second straight win. Josh Richardson had 17 points, and reserves Tyler Johnson and Bam Adebayo finished with 14 apiece.

Memphis lost for the 15th time in 16 games. Marc Gasol scored 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting and Andrew Harrison had 16.

The Heat carried a 70-60 lead into the fourth quarter and kept up the pressure in the final period. Johnson scored five straight points to run the advantage out to 18, and the lead ballooned to 27 in the closing minutes.

Miami shot 65 percent in the second half.