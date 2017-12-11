Cooking with Celtic Crossing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the holidays right around the corner, you're probably pretty busy, so nothing sounds better than some simple comfort food.

Garrett Miller and DJ Naylor from Celtic Crossing shows us how to make a traditional Irish cornbread stuffing using only four ingredients.

Irish Potato Stuffing

4 cups mashed potatoes

8 ounces of bangers (Irish sausage) - you can use any type of link-like sausage, hot dogs, kielbasa or cocktail sausages

4 ounces caramelized onions

Step 1: Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

Step 2: Roughly chop the bangers and sauté in butter, until slightly brown and crisp.

Step 3: Mix the mashed potatoes, bangers, and onions in a baking dish.

Step 4: Bake until bubbly around the edges, and slightly brown and crisp on top.