Background of suspect in Lorenzen Wright’s homicide reveals violent past

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more disturbing details about the suspect charged in Lorenzen Wright's homicide, Billy Turner.

According to court documents, Billy Turner plead guilty to a number of crimes, including an attempted kidnapping in Collierville more than 20 years ago.

"He seemed like he was a good guy. He really did," said Ruthie Foster. That's what Foster thought, until a terrifying day in 1992 when Turner allegedly tried to force her daughter into his car.

Foster says Turner pulled out a gun when she and her son tried to stop him. "He cocked that gun and shot, but it never went off. I just thank the Lord that he didn't shoot my son."

The woman says Turner let her daughter go and took off. She also says her daughter and Turner were in a relationship at the time, but she never though something like that would happen.

"I know what he did to me a nightmare," said Foster. Despite her past with Turner, Foster couldn't believe that he had been arrested and charged in Lorenzen Wright's homicide case.

"I never would have dreamed it was him, even though this happened to me," said Foster. "I just never would have ever dreamed he would have did something like that."

She says it's a sad situation for everyone involved. "I just don't know what to say. I'm just sad about the whole thing. I'm sad for him. I'm definitely sad for the lady and her son," said Foster. "I really am. I'm just saying a prayer for her family."

In the end, seeing Turner in new brings back bad memories.

"I know what I saw. I saw him stand there with the gun, and it wouldn't go off," said Foster.