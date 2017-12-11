Background of rape suspect includes history of sexual assault cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 51-year-old Jimmie Liddell has been on law enforcement's radar for awhile. He was on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry for statutory rape and attempted aggravated sexual battery in cases that date back as far as 1996.

It apparently didn't stop Liddell from getting another charge. He was charge in 2012 with forcible rape charge for a crime that took place at the New Horizon Apartments, where he lived off and on.

WREG obtained this police report where a woman went to police with claims against Jimmie Liddell. The woman said her daughter had revealed 2 years earlier that Liddell took her to a backroom, told her to take off her clothes and then raped her.

"That's sad, just very sad," said one woman who lives in the apartments.

Families that now live in the apartment complex are stunned.

"I just keep my babies in the house. They don't come outside. I don't mess with people over here," said the woman.

They hadn't heard anything about a sex offender living amongst them.

We tried to get answers from the managers at New Horizon Apartments. Assuming they do background checks on tenants, Liddell's past should have shown up.

"I don't have any information," a worker in the management office told us.

They told us they had no idea what we were talking about and then had security escort us off the property.

Jimmie Liddell was arrested last week, but had apparently been living in apartment complexes across the Memphis area. In many cases, families who were living right next to him were not aware of his criminal past.

Liddell was jailed and fined at least 2 times, in 2002 and 2010, for soliciting a minor and violating the sex offender registry. He will be back in court next month.