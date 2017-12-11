AutoZone gives large donation to Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- 300 AutoZone employees unveiled their gifts for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program on Monday and gave another reminder of the generosity in Memphis.

From bikes to grocery bags full of toys, employees carried them through the office and loaded them up on to a tractor trailer.

Salvation Army Memphis said they are now sorting through the gifts and getting them ready for the 1,200 families they selected earlier this year.

"We are able to help our neighbors that can be anything from down on their luck, they may be jobless or homeless, or whatever it might be. They really do want to make it," said Salvation Army Memphis Captain Zach Bell.

Bell said the Angel Tree program stats in the summer. This year, families began applying in August and were screened in October.

The program quickly filled up like it has every year.

"So we were then able to process those angels and put them on a tree like what you see behind me, and then we're able to have those donors go out and adopt those angels," said Bell.

Bell said this year, they will continue to help the families throughout 2018 through their social services.

"These people have to make a choice whether they're going to put food on the table or gifts under the tree," he said.

Bell told WREG while they are full for this year's angel tree program, they'll start taking applications for next year in the summer and to check their website at http://www.salvationarmymemphis.org for more information.

If you know of any programs still able to help families in need this holiday season, let us know so we can inform our viewers who keep calling in.

You can send us a message on Facebook or an email to news@wreg.com.