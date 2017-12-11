Accused car burglar caught after victim fights back in Central Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused burglar got banged up after police say he was caught in the act breaking into cars in Central Gardens —but it wasn't officers who stopped him.

The suspect, Chad Turner, is facing several charges including assault. Police say he was caught rummaging through cars at an apartment complex on Barksdale.

One man, identified only as James, said his girlfriend saw someone in her vehicle early Saturday morning, and when he came outside the burglar was rummaging through another car.

"I seen him in the car, I told him what are you doing in the car?"

James said he boxed Turner in, fired his gun when the man lunged at him and then threw him to the ground — and he has a swollen hand to prove it.

Neighbors who heard the commotion say it took officers about 30 minutes to get there. James says he was going to do whatever it took to make sure the car burglar didn't get away.

Police say Turner had a number of stolen items on him.

James says they found jewelry, cell phones and phone chargers in his backpack.

Neighbors are alarmed this happened in their Central Gardens neighborhood, but glad James stopped him.

James says Turner was taken away by ambulance, but it could have been worse.

"He's blessed to live another day."