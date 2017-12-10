× Police searching for suspect in Southeast Memphis car-break in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for a car break-in in Southeast Memphis.

The crime was reported on Friday, Dec. 8 on the 3700 block of Hacks Cross Road.

Officers spoke to the victim upon arrival who said his car was broken into after he stepped away for a few minutes.

Once he returned, the victim noticed the suspect had punched the lock on the driver side of the vehicle and proceeded to take his wallet and an iPhone 6S, which was being charged in the center console area.

A witness who was parked a few spots down from the victim said she saw a tall man approach and enter his car. The witness did not think anything of it, saying he moved so fast that she thought he owned the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call (901)-528-CASH.