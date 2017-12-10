× One dead, one injured in Binghampton shooting overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed and another injured in Binghampton just before midnight Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Allison just west of Chickasaw Country Club.

One male had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but is now listed non-critical.

A “known male suspect” fled the scene, police said. No arrests have been made,