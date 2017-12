× Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male victim was shot and killed inside his vehicle on a Frayser street Saturday morning, police say.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Elbert at 5:20 a.m. when they found the victim in a vehicle.

Two males were seen running away, police said.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.