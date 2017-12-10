Family takes disabled man who was severely beaten off life support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tremane Smith's family confirmed that their loved one was taken off of life support Sunday evening.

Smith was reported missing after his family says they couldn't reached him for days on end earlier this week.

The disabled man was later found behind a store. He didn't have any shoes on, and his family says Smith was in bad shape when police found him in the pouring rain.

Smith's grandmother, Mary Jackson, wanted to find the suspects who hurt her grandson.

"The men or whoever did this to my grandson, I want them to know you won't get away with it," said Jackson. "God knows, and he sees everything."

She says Smith was active despite his disabilities. He loved walking to the library, and he never missed a church service.

"That's why I knew something happened to him, because he never missed church, never," said Jackson.

Anyone with information on the suspects can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.