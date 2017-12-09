U of M police investigate sexual assault on campus
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Friday evening.
According to a Statement issued by the University, the the victim knew the suspect.
Students received a notice about the incident Saturday afternoon, after the victim reported it to campus police.
Related: University of Memphis student reports sexual assault on campus
Police will release the report once they have finished the investigation.
Anyone with information can call 678-HELP or 545-COPS.