U of M police investigate sexual assault on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Friday evening.

According to a Statement issued by the University, the the victim knew the suspect.

Students received a notice about the incident Saturday afternoon, after the victim reported it to campus police.

Police will release the report once they have finished the investigation.

Anyone with information can call 678-HELP or 545-COPS.