× Tigers stay unbeaten on the home floor with rout of Bryant

MEMPHIS – Jeremiah Martin and Jamal Johnson combined for 42 points to lead Memphis to a 90-72 win over Bryant on Saturday afternoon.

Johnson made all his points from beyond the arc, drilling 6 of 11 attempts for 18 points. Martin was also hot from distance, making 6 of 7 for 24 points. He was 9 of 12 from the floor. The Tigers (6-2), who are 6-0 at home, nailed 13 of 23 from long range and hit 58 percent (34-59) from the floor.

Bryant led for most of the first half before Kyvon Davenport scored eight straight points in the closing minutes to help Memphis to a 49-34 halftime advantage. Johnson nailed two straight treys to start the second half and Memphis cruised to its sixth win in the last seven games.

Ikenna Ndugba led Bryant (1-9) with 17 points and a career-high 11 assists. Brandon Carroll added 14 points with nine boards.