Search for missing boaters suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for two boaters who went missing after their tug boat sink in the Mississippi River has been suspended.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirms that the search was suspended after two days of searching and finding no signs of either boater.

The Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River said they and local agency assets searched approximately 29 hours and 324 nautical miles of river.

A total of five agencies assisted in the search

Keith Pigram and his step-son Anquavious Newson were on that tug boat when it sank around 10:30 Friday morning. Crews searched the waters for the pair, but found nothing.

“Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the missing people,” Capt. Roxanne Tamez, commander, Sector Lower Mississippi River, said in the statement.

“We would like to extend a special thanks to the other agencies for their support in the search effort.”

The family has been notified of the suspension.