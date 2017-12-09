× Hogs upset Golden Gophers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Jaylen Barford scored 22 points and freshman Daniel Gafford added 16 on 8-of-8 shooting to help Arkansas continue its hot start at home with a 95-79 win over No. 14 Minnesota on Saturday night.

The victory is the first for the Razorbacks (7-2) over a top 15 team since defeating No. 5 Texas A&M during the 2015-16 season, and it extends their home winning streak to eight games. Arkansas is averaging 93.2 points per game in five wins at home this season.

Barford entered the game second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring at 19.6 per game, and he finished 9 of 15 from the field. Gafford scored his points in 21 minutes, and C.J. Jones finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting.

Daryl Macon added 12 points and Anton Beard had 10 for the Razorbacks.

The loss is the third in the last four games for the Golden Gophers, who lost earlier in the week at Nebraska. Jordan Murphy led Minnesota (8-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Amir Coffey had 18 points and Nate Mason 17 in the loss.