Female shot and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department say a female was shot and killed in White Haven.

Police say the shooting happend around 6 o’clock Saturday evening at the 4300 block of East Wind Drive in the Fariona Square Apartments.

No other information was released. This is a developing story.

If you have any information contacnt CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.