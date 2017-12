× Man in critical condition after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A man has been transported in critical condition after shooting at the 4000 block of Winchester Road.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting call on Winchester Road Satruday afternoon.

Police say the suspect was a tall, male in his 30’s wearing a dark skull cap and dark clothes.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a dark gray Ford Expedition.

This is a developing story.