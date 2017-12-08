× Zorro Market suspect found guilty of first-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man has been found guilty in the first-degree murder of a convenience store clerk.

According to prosecutors, Marico Vales and two other defendants robbed the Zorro Market on East Shelby Drive, leading to the death of 30-year-old Khaled Khayat in June 2015.

In addition to being convicted of first-degree murder, Vales was also found guilty of especially aggravated robbery.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said he will be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence for the murder and a minimum of 15 years for the robbery.

His co-defendants are still awaiting trial.