Woman evicted with no eviction notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - A woman is living out of her car after being evicted from her house with no eviction notice.

Elizabeth Williams was evicted from her Berclair house on Grey Road yesterday morning. Her stuff was dumped outside.

"Right now, I'm just lost for words," she told us today.

She didn't get an eviction notice, just a text from her landlords.

"It's really hard and then it's the holidays. I was not expecting for something to happen like this," Williams says.

She says she was a month behind on rent but trying to catch up.

"I just fell behind because I got sick. I got sick and I couldn't go to work," Williams says.

Her landlords say she owes $1,200.

Margaret Page is one of them.

"Each month I've tried to work with her and she gets farther behind and farther behind," Page says, "I'm retired. This is my income. This is what I live off of."

Page says she never served Williams an eviction notice because Williams told her she was going to move.

"The last week I thought she had abandoned it and just gone, and that's why I tried to take stuff out," Page says.

But Williams says she never talked about moving.

"I have nowhere to go. I slept in my car last night," Williams says.

Landlords in Tennessee usually have to give tenants an eviction notice before kicking them out. Police say it's a civil issue Williams will have to work out in court.

For more information on renter's rights. Check this link.

http://www.tennfairhousing.org/sites/tennfairhousing.org/files/NEWURLTAweb512.pdf