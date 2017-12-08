× Video: Tennessee family issues warning after Christmas lights catch fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. —A Middle Tennessee couple has issued a warning for anyone planning to deck the halls this holiday season after their decorations caught on fire.

Home security cameras were rolling as a single strand of outdoor Christmas lights started smoking. The fire spread to nearby bushes as Mary Morrison and Danielle Huckaby slept inside. Eventually the smoke detectors went off, alerting them to the danger just outside their front door.

Morrison said all of the lights on the front of the house were brand new and they took precautions to make sure the outlets weren’t overloaded. She told WZTV their big mistake was leaving the lights on all the time.

“We thought because it was only one strand of lights and we weren’t overloading an outlet, we would be okay. It is the most terrifying thing to be woken up to a fire on your home.”

She said she hopes her experience will save someone else from going through the exact same thing.

“[It’s] a mistake many make, but could cost them their life.”