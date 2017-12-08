× Suspect wanted for stealing guns from UPS facility arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men wanted by police after 12 guns were stolen from a local UPS facility has been taken into custody.

According to authorities, Christopher Brown and several other men were caught on camera breaking into a locked tractor trailer at the East Holmes Road location. They reportedly loaded a dozen firearms into a private vehicle and then fled the scene.

Brown reportedly confessed to his role in the incident and even told authorities where they could find one of the guns.

The suspect was charged with theft of property and burglary.