Search, rescue operation underway after tug boat sinks on the MS River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders are launching search and rescue boats after an incident on the Mississippi River.

Crews are searching for the captain and possibly one other person who was reportedly on the tug boat when it sank just several miles south of Mud Island.

The boat reportedly issued a distress call and within three to four minutes it had already sank.

The specifics on what happened to the boat remain unclear.

WREG has a crew headed to the scene.