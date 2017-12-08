Police search for suspect who nearly beat disabled man to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days before vanishing Mary Jackson says her grandson Tremane Smith sat across the table from her with his son blowing out candles to celebrate Little Tre's birthday.

"When he didn't come home, that was Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday I called the police and nobody seen him until yesterday," Jackson said.

She says Smith was active despite his disabilities he loved walking to the library and never missed a church service.

"That's why I knew something happened to him because he never missed church, never," Jackson said.

According to Jackson, Smith gave his life to Christ after surviving a brush with death back in 2014 when he was shot in the head but survived.

A tough time this grandmother struggled to get through now almost exactly three full years later this happened.

"The men or whoever did this to my grandson I want them to know you won't get away with it," Jackson said. "God knows, and he sees everything."

This grandmother says all she wants for Christmas is closure.

"I already lost three sons now it's my grandson, he's fighting for his life," Jackson said. "I want them to come forward tell the truth what happened to my grandbaby why did they do this to him."

Smith was found behind a store he didn't have any shoes on and his family says according to police it was pouring down raining and he was in bad shape.

Right now he's on life support.

If you know anything call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.