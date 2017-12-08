× POLICE: Man shot during robbery at Boost Mobile in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police and Fire Departments are at the scene of a robbery call at a Boost Mobile located at 4684 Millbranch Road that left one man with a gunshot wound.

Police say there were two armed suspects. Shots were fired, and one man was transported in non-critical condition

Police say one suspect was in a white jacket with red jogging pants, and the other was in all black clothing.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at901-528-CASH.