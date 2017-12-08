× One person injured in I-40, Sycamore View tractor trailer crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident along I-40 involving a tractor trailer sent one person to the hospital overnight.

According to initial reports, a Jeep and an 18-wheeler were involved in a crash near the Sycarmore View exit just after midnight.

One person inside that Jeep were taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A condition for that individual has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.