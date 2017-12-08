× MPD: Suspect wanted for shooting up cars in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the suspect who opened fired on several cars in the Medical District overnight.

The incident happened in the area of Merriwether and Decatur around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told WREG a man armed with a rifle fired several shots at vehicles, including one driven by Fausto Reyes. He said he was driving to his apartment when the man fired at least six shots at his car.

The victim said he believes the suspect is the same man who attacked him several days ago, leaving him with several injuries.

“My eye, my nose is still broken, not fixed yet. I got a lot of stitches on the top of my head, on my ear I’ve got stitches too.”

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.