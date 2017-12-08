Man faces several sex charges some involving children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN - Fifty-one year old Jimmie Liddell was arrested Thursday on a long list of charges.

The offenses go back to at least 2006 for Criminal Attempt - Aggravated Rape.

Just about every year after, more aggravated sexual battery.

The latest was just last month - a solicitation aggravated sexual battery charge.

The details of his alleged crimes are not available.

But we are told there was one incident involving multiple children in 2016.

One of Liddell's last addresses was at a Whitehaven apartment complex.

It's the first time people in the apartments have heard anything about this. They say it has them worried.

"Yes something like this disturbs me. I don't know him. Never heard of him.Never seen him," one resident told us.

But with multiple children as victims, it's even more chilling.

"That's very serious right there. There are a whole lot of kids out here man that go to school and things like that. They don't need to be out here," another man told us.

We hope to get more details about Jimmie Liddell as his cases go through court.

Jimmie Liddell's case involved multiple counts of sexual battery, but we are told the old charges are not related to delayed rape kit testing.