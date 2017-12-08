Family offering reward to catch loved one’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - A family is desperate to find whoever killed their loved one. It's a cold case that turns a year old tomorrow. Now, the family is offering a big reward for help.

It was December 9th, last year. Jarvis Hines was shot and killed right outside his South Memphis home. The contractor was in his truck about to go to work at FedEx.

Harleen Payne is his sister.

"I didn't have no thoughts, no kind of thoughts. It's unbelievable," she says.

He was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters. His murder shocked them all.

"He was a character. He was, you know, real cool. Like I say, he stayed to his self. He never messed with nobody as far as we know," Payne says.

For now, there are no suspects. That's a tough thing for his family to handle.

"We were waiting the whole year but my brother be calling every week to the detectives that handle the case," Payne says.

Taking matters into their own hands, the family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"My brother was thinking that, you know, if he would do that we would get somebody, you know, find somebody, whoever that person was that killed him. You know, somebody would tell who he was, who he is," Payne says.

It's a lot of money, but worth it if it leads to justice.

"We be still grieving about it, you know, because everyday I think about him everyday, you know, and I think to myself and I get to praying," Payne says.

She's praying this heart breaking mystery gets solved.

The family is holding a vigil tonight at 4222 Brockcrest Street in Frayser.

Memphis police tell us there are still 54 homicides from 2016 that have gone unsolved.