Doctors remove what might be the largest cardiac tumor ever recorded

NEW YORK — Jake Cohen is grateful he’s feeling healthy again. For years, he had burning chest pains, but since he was so young, doctors dismissed his concerns.

“They told me that it was probably nothing and I would accept it. I would go home and I’d take some antacid medicine or something like that but, I really kind of felt something was off.”

His symptoms got worse. He took a stress test and his blood pressure dropped so drastically he was rushed to the emergency room. That’s where an MRI revealed the 32 year old had a tumor in his heart the size of a tennis ball.

“So, Jake’s tumor is the largest one I have ever seen.”

Surgeon Yoshifumi Naka at Columbia University Medical Center said the tumor, which could have been growing since Cohen was born, was starting to compromise his heart function.

“So, the tumor is inside the tumor capsule and then expanding, expanding, expanding.”

Cardiologist Dr. Thomas Cosola saysid tumors in the heart are very rare.

“In the seventeen years I’ve been here, I’ve seen two.”

In fact, these kinds of tumors in the heart are so rare that a study reviewing 12,000 autopsies, only found seven cases.

Thankfully, Cohen’s tumor was benign and his doctors have given him a clean bill of health. They’re optimistic his tumor won’t grow back.