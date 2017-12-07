× UofM: Crook impersonating former Tiger basketball player, stealing money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has issued a warning to the public after receiving reports someone is impersonating a former player and stealing money from local residents.

According to the university, several people have been contacted by someone claiming to be Geron Johnson, a former Tiger men’s basketball player. The crook tells their intended victim he is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“While the University of Memphis does support St. Jude, the men’s basketball program is not currently participating in a sanctioned fundraising activity on their behalf,” said a spokesperson.

The university reached out to Johnson who said he is not involved in any fundraising activities at this time.