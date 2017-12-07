× University of Memphis investigating threatening comments made towards basketball team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Athletic Director at The University of Memphis released a statement in regards to threatening comments that posted on the men’s basketball team Instagram account.

Tammy DeGroff stated that “The University of Memphis is actively working with law enforcement officials concerning offensive and threatening comments.”

DeGroff did not go into detail about what the comments were about or posted them. The statement also said that the school would have no additional comments while the case is being investigated.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.