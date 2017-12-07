× Three people dead following New Mexico high school shooting

AZTEC, N.M. — Three people are reportedly dead following an active shooter situation at a New Mexico high school, authorities say.

Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal said two people and the shooter were shot Thursday. He would not say if those involved were students or adults.

Authorities swarmed a high school Thursday in Aztec, New Mexico, after a report of an active shooter.

No injured people have been transported from Aztec High School to the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, according to hospital spokeswoman Laura Werbner.

Aztec, in San Juan County, is a small town in northwest New Mexico, about three hours from Albuquerque, and Farmington authorities assisted in the shooting.

Officials were working on clearing the buildings before the shooter was reported down, according to San Juan County CEO Kim Carpenter.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that parents should pick up students at the police department.