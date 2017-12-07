Several car break-ins reported in Germantown area, three guns stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- This week, there have been several car break-ins reported in Germantown and nearby areas, in one case putting several guns on the streets.

“People just have to be careful," said James Fields. "I also walk by and I see purses laying on the seats and different things like that, which is a temptation to people to break in.”

Many of the car break-ins this week took place on Tuesday.

Police say a car was broken into at the Holiday Inn Express on Wolf Trail Cove and three handguns were stolen.

“I think you need to lock them up. I think you need to be safe with them because they get in the wrong hands. I mean you might be licensed to carry and you might be safe, but the person who breaks in, it is apparent that they’re not because they’re breaking into a car.”

Two cars were also broken into at the Quality Inn and Suites down the street on Tuesday. The suspect got away with electronics and a wallet.

“When you’re traveling, that’s one of the last things you want to happen to you," said Tonja Fields.

Hours later, an unlocked car at a day care on Johnson Road had a purse and electronics taken out of it.

And across town that same day, surveillance video shows a different day care on Sycamore View being targeted.

Video shows the suspect quickly open the door of an unlocked car she parks next to and swipe a purse on the seat. All while people walk by.

“We have to be vigilant, watchful and watch out for each other, but I hate to see it altogether. Around this time of season, it’s about giving not taking.”

Police always want to remind you not to leave valuables in your car, no matter where you’re at.