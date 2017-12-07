× Schumer to Franken: It’s time to step down

WASHINGTON — Senator Al Franken is expected to make a major announcement on Thursday amid growing pressure from his Congressional colleagues to resign.

The Minnesota Democrat is facing backlash after more women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior on Wednesday, bringing the total number of accusers to at least eight.

“We need to draw a line in the sand and say none of it is okay, none of it is acceptable, and we as elected leaders should absolutely be held to a higher standard,” said New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

CBS News has learned Sen. Franken’s address will be about his future and will take place on the Senate floor.

On Wednesday, Franken’s office said he hasn’t made a final decision on whether he will stay or go, tweeting in part “Senator Franken is talking with his family at this time.”

However, CBS News has confirmed Franken and his wife met with Chuck Schumer at Schumer’s apartment on Wednesday. Schumer reportedly told Franken it is time to step down.

Earlier in the day, Politico reported a former staffer said Franken “tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006,” insisting “it’s my right as an entertainer.”

The two-term Senator called that “categorically not true.”

Radio host Leanne Tweeden made a similar accusation three weeks ago and produced a photo of Franken appearing to grope her while she slept.

“If he doesn’t have the support of the people in his own party, let alone the Republicans… if he doesn’t have the support it’s gonna be very difficult for him to stay,” said Political Analyst Pat Kessler.

If Franken does resign, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton would then appoint a 10-month replacement and the Senate seat would be up for grabs in the 2018 election.