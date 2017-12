× Police: Man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the 1500 block of Arkansas Street.

Officers arrived on the scene around 8:46 p.m. where they located a man who had been injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim has been transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

WREG is currently on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.