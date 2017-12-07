Neighbors concerned after multiple shootings in Covington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington police are investigating three different shootings and are working to figure out if they are connected.

Police say the shootings began just before 3:30 p.m. yesterday at a home on West Ripley.

That's where loved one's say 23-year-old Antonia Barbee was shot five times, and his cousin was grazed by a bullet.

"My auntie, she's confined to a wheelchair. The bullets could have hit her or anything," said Tashieka Dye. "She can't duck on the ground. I've got a 3-year-old. She could have ran into that bullet - that bullet could have killed my baby yesterday."

Now, a manhunt is underway for 20-year-old Dacavius Fayne.

"He walked in the house and opened fire eight times," said Dye.

Dye has a criminal past that includes, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon.

"He should have been in jail," said Fayne. "What is it going to take? For somebody to die before you all do something?"

Police say a house on North High in Covington was shot at a short time later, and a 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting at his home on South College a few hours later as well.

The 26-year-old man's neighbor's had bullets in their home too.

"I just started hearing all of this. I thought it was fireworks at first, and then I realized it wasn't. It was coming from all directions. didn't know where it was coming from. It's like they were all over my house," said a witness.

She had to dive onto the floor to keep from being hit.

Police found 24 shell casing in her yard.

"They shot the leg off of my giraffe. Now, I have a three-legged giraffe there," said the witness.

Investigators say Fayne should be considered armed and dangerous.