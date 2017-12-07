× Miller and Pollard named All Americans by Sports Illustrated

MEMPHIS – Senior wide receiver Anthony Miller and sophomore kick returner Tony Pollard were named second team All-America honorees by Sports Illustrated, Thursday. It is the first All-America honor for Miller and the third for Pollard, who was named a FWAA and USA Today Freshman All-American last season.

Miller will leave Memphis with virtually every receiving record at Memphis. He currently ranks second in the NCAA in receiving yards (1,407), receiving yards per game (117.3) and receiving touchdowns (17) and fifth in the country with 7.7 receptions per game. A two-time all-conference honoree, Miller holds the Memphis single game, single season and career records for pass receptions, most yards and receiving touchdowns. His 37 consecutive games with a catch is the second-longest streak in Memphis history and ranks eighth in the country among active streaks.

Pollard, the two-time defending American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, leads the country with a 42.4 yard per return average on kickoffs and his four kickoff return touchdowns is tied with UL Monroe’s Marcus Green to lead the nation.

In 12 games, Pollard has also added 34 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns and has 29 rushes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tiger tandem, both Memphis natives, are the sixth and seventh players in Memphis history to be tabbed with All-America honors from Sports Illustrated and are the first honorees since Jamon Hughes earned honorable mention honors in 2010. This is the first time since 2005 that Memphis has had a pair of honorees in the same season. In back-to-back years, 2004 and 2005, Memphis had a pair of honorees.

Sports Illustrated All-America Honorees

2004 DeAngelo Williams (RB), 2nd Team

Gene Frederic (OL), Honorable Mention

2005 DeAngelo Williams (RB), 2nd Team

Stephen Gostkowski (K), 3rd Team

2009 Curtis Steele (RB), Honorable Mention

2010 Jamon Hughes (LB), Honorable Mention

2017 Anthony Miller (WR), 2nd Team

Tony Pollard (KR), 2nd Team