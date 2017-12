Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid- South deputies and officers became "PALS" with youth in their communities and ended up leading them to a national championship.

The Sheriff's and Police Activities League, or Memphis Shelby "PAL", just returned from the National Youth Football Championships where their team won the title.

Sgt. Craig Littles, Officer Chris Freeman and Myles Mottley talked about the big win on Live at 9.

