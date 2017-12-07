Me Too: Comcast employee says she was sexually harassed by boss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Among the wave of recent sexual harassment and assault allegations sweeping the country, one Memphis woman is now sharing her story.

Laterrica Perry is a sales representative for Comcast, and said she was denied sick time and job promotions after refusing her boss' sexual advances.

WREG is not naming that man because he hasn't been charged with a crime, but Perry said her boss made repeat inappropriate comments. He then began calling and texting her, asking her out on dates in exchange for a letter of recommendation.

She filed a complaint and provided proof to the Comcast Human Resources department, but she said it took the company months to fire him.

"He would ask me inappropriate stuff like, 'Did y'all make a baby while y'all were on vacation?' He would say stuff sometimes about my attire, like how tight my pants fit me and stuff like that," Perry said.

For a year, Perry said she put up with inappropriate comments from her boss.

Then in May when she asked him for a letter of recommendation so she could look for another job, she said he took things too far.

"At that point is when he tried to prey on me and offer recommendations and advancement opportunities in exchange for a romantic relationship with him," Perry said.

In a text, she asked him for that letter, and he responded saying there will be, "strings attached to it."

"I was really thrown off by it. I didn't know what to think of it," Perry said. "At first, I thought it was something that he was just joking about, and then that's when I started receiving phone calls from him saying inappropriate things to me."

She said he started asking her out on dates, even though they're both married, and offered to buy her lingerie.

"He was telling me that he was having dreams about me, that he could not stop thinking about me and he thinks that I put a spell on him," Perry said.

When she refused his advances, she said her boss retaliated by changing her territory to a less lucrative area, denied her sick time and turned her down for three promotions.

"It doesn't just happen in Hollywood – it happens to real people like myself, middle class working people," Perry said. "And I just wanted to bring some awareness on it."

She said Comcast fired her boss about three months later, but she wants to encourage other victims to come forward.

"It's not OK to be sexually harassed at the workplace. It's not OK," she said.

Perry said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is now investigating.

Comcast sent WREG a statement, saying:

"We cannot speak to specific employee cases, but we take all sexual harassment allegations very seriously. We take prompt action and conduct thorough investigations for the safety and security of our employees."

Perry is planning to hold a 'Me Too' march downtown next weekend to raise awareness about sexual harassment and assault.