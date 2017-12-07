Lorenzen Wright’s accused killer appears in court, sparking outburst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lorenzen Wright's mother yelled at her son's accused killer during a court appearance Thursday morning.

Billy R. Turner walked into a Shelby County courtroom for a brief arraignment. Turner was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in the 2010 slaying of Wright, a local NBA basketball star.

"How could you have murdered my son?" Deborah Marion said as she stood up from the gallery.

The judge admonished Marion for the outburst.

Turner did not enter a plea. The case was continued until Dec. 12.

Turner, 46, was arrested Tuesday morning at the Express Mart on Highway 72 in Collierville and is being held on a $1 million bond.