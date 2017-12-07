× IIHS releases 2018 Top Safety Picks

NEW YORK — Crash tests have long been a key element in how the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates vehicles. Side impact and hits to front on the driver’s side are analyzed, but this year the group added a new test: crashes to the front on the passenger side.

“We’ve been doing small overlap frontal crash tests on the driver’s side since 2012 and we’ve seen a lot of improvement on that side, but we weren’t seeing that kind of for passengers,” said Adrian Lund, the president of the IIHS.

Fifteen vehicles earned the group’s highest award of Top Safety Pick +.

It’s a drop from last year and the new crash tests are not the only reason why.

The IIHS is also raising it’s standards for headlights.

“We rate headlamps because when we look at how they light up the road many of them aren’t doing a very good job. The difference between a headlamp that rates as good as far as how far down the road you can see and one that we rate as poor, it literally is night and day,” Lund said. “We think it’s important that manufacturers improve how lamps light up the road because the most serious crashes happen at night.”

Vehicles that come with auto braking also earn high marks and many automakers have pledged to make it a standard feature by 2022.

“Cars are safer now than they ever have been.”

Lund said with even more improvements in crash test performance and headlights, vehicles will be even safer down the road.

Top Safety Pick + Award Winners

Small cars

Kia Forte sedan

Kia Soul

Subaru Impreza

4-door sedan | 4-door wagon

Subaru WRX

Midsize cars

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Large luxury cars

BMW 5 series

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Lincoln Continental

Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan

Midsize SUVs

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Midsize luxury SUV

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Top Safety Pick Winners

Small cars

Chevrolet Volt

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra GT

Mazda 3

4-door sedan | 4-door hatchback

Subaru Crosstrek

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius Prime

Midsize cars

Honda Accord

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Optima

Nissan Altima

Nissan Maxima

Midsize luxury cars

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Audi A3

Audi A4

BMW 3 series sedan

Lexus ES

Lexus IS

Volvo S60

Volvo V60

Large cars

Kia Cadenza

Toyota Avalon

Small SUVs

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-5

Mitsubishi Outlander

Nissan Rogue

Subaru Forester

Toyota RAV4

Midsize SUVs

Honda Pilot

Kia Sorento

Mazda CX-9

Toyota Highlander

Midsize luxury SUVs

Acura MDX

Acura RDX

Buick Envision

Lexus NX

Lexus RX

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Volvo XC60

Minivans

Chrysler Pacifica

Honda Odyssey

Large pickup

Honda Ridgeline