Harold Ford Jr. fired due to sexual harassment allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CBS News has learned former five term Democratic TN congressman Harold Ford Jr. has been terminated from his job as a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley due to an allegation of sexual harassment involving a non-Morgan Stanley employee dating back several years.

The Huffington Post reported that they interviewed Ford’s accuser twice. She claimed Ford harassed, intimidated and “forcibly grabbed her” in Manhattan several years go. She said she had to seek help from a nearby security guard.

After the alleged incident, he continued to contact her until she specifically told him not to, the news outlet reported.

