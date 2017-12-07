Fire crews battle blaze in Fox Meadows, arson suspect wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is looking for a suspect in an arson that happened on the 5700 block of Knight Arnold Road on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at 12:19 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire crews reported seeing flames coming from the one story wood-frame storage building that was in the back of a home.

The fire was brought under control a short time later.

After an investigation, firefighters determined that the fire was intentionally set in the shed, and it spread to the back of the home next door.

The fire department released surveillance video of what appears to be a man entering the shed with a metal container. Smoke can be coming from the storage unit as he exits the structure.

Anyone with information the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.