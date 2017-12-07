× Background of Lorenzen Wright’s accused killer reveals criminal past

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today wasn’t the first or second time Billy Turner had to face a judge.

Billy Turner lived in a townhouse in Hickory Hill a few years ago. Neighbors say he was still in contact with them before he was arrested and came by to offer yard cutting services as late as last spring.

His former neighbors say Turner was a quiet man who kept a low profile.

WREG discovered that a woman who lived in the Hickory Hill townhouse with Turner in 2011 called police saying Turner has attacked her.

The woman said Turner became upset that she picked up his cell phone, so he grabbed a belt and proceeded to hit her on the leg.

Turner’s later told police that he had been helping the woman by giving her a place to stay. He claimed that she was the who got upset once he told her that she could no longer stay at his home.

Police saw no injuries on the woman and could not determine who the aggressor was.

Donte Craig says he lived across the street from Tuner for the last seven months in the Raleigh neighborhood where Turner was arrested on Tuesday.

He says Turner lived there with a woman, and he never saw any signs of trouble. He says he saw Turner last week.

“I was getting out the car, and he was coming in backing his trailer in. I just spoke to him and just kept it moving,” said Craig.

Turner’s arrest history goes back to 1992 when Turner was 20-years old.

Police records show he had a list of criminal charges – including aggravated assault, kidnapping and selling cocaine.

We know he was acquainted with Lorenzen and Sherra Wright through a local church, but how deep that acquaintance went remains to be seen.