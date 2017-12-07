Arkansas man wins lottery after losing home to fire

PARAGOULD, Ark. — An Arkansas man has won the lottery just one month after he lost his home to a fire.

Anthony Vaughn won $100,000 in the Arkansas lottery.

He was burned on his arm after he went back into his home to rescue the family dog from the flames.

After the fire, Vaughn says he was struggling financially and had no more than $5 left to his name after he got gas. That’s when the clerk in the convenience store told him to buy a new scratch of ticket, so he did.

It turned out to be a life changing decision for Vaughn.

Now, he plans on buying a new home and replacing his wife’s car that was also destroyed in the fire.