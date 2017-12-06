Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In this Watercooler Wednesday, Michelle Lewis, Myron Mays and WREG's Austen Onek discuss the recent hearing before the Supreme Court that pits a wedding cake maker against an LGBT couple. Which side will the justices side with?

After a long legal battle, officials in Texas have released the dashcam video that shows a naked Randy Travis during a 2012 drunk driving arrest. His family asked the video be destroyed and fought in court for years to keep it private.

Was it right to make the video public?

The Huffington Post is blasting the classic Christmas story "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" saying Rudolph's father was abusive, Santa was a bigot and the reindeer coach was a bully.

What does our panel think?

And finally, Twitter has revealed its top trending people and topics for 2017.

The list ranged from a teen whose campaign to get free chicken nuggets became the most retweeted post ever, to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

What story or person really caught your attention this year?

Hear what our panel has to say in this Watercooler Wednesday.