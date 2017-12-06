× President: Government shutdown ‘could happen’ this weekend

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says a government shutdown “could happen” Saturday, and is blaming it on Democrats’ stance on immigration.

Speaking Wednesday before a Cabinet meeting, President Trump blamed Democrats for opposing his border security and hardline immigration plans. He said they are “looking at something that is dangerous for our country.”

“They want to have illegal immigrants pouring into our country.”

Some Democrats have called for a legislative fix for those previously covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program before Mr. Trump canceled it earlier this year.

Democrats want the fix to be included in legislation to keep the government open past Friday. The White House has called for tighter immigration controls and increased border security funding in return.

Republicans in Congress are now trying to smooth over GOP divisions over the budget as leaders work to push through a short-term spending bill by week’s end and avert a partial government shutdown.

Republican leaders have postponed a planned House vote on the temporary spending measure until Thursday. That buys time to iron out disputes with conservatives seeking tighter budget curbs.