Police: Two women missing after being forced into vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been issued for two women who were reportedly forced into a car and haven’t been seen since.

Georgia Jackson and Charmeka Mitchell were in the 5100 block of Twin Woods when Johnathon Hale reportedly forced them into a 2013 Dodge Avenger late Tuesday evening.

The vehicle has Tennessee tags 5H47W2.

Hale is described as being 6’3″ and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap and a green t-shirt with holes in it.

Authorities said his mother, Jackson, has medical conditions which require medication.

If you can help, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-COPS or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4779.