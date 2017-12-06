Overtime rules you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have new information on that scheduling glitch that could have left thousands of American Airlines customers grounded during the holidays.

The computer error allowed too many pilots to take vacation, leaving 15,000 flights with no one assigned to the cockpit.

American Airlines has now agreed to pay pilots double if they pick up one of the flights, after the pilot's union disputed some overtime restrictions in the group's contract.

So how do overtime rules affect you at your job, especially during the busy holidays?

