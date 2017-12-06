Man arrested for injuring Germantown High School student with BB gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man is in hot water after he allegedly shot a Germantown High School student with a BB gun.

18-year-old Anthony Self has been charged with aggravated assault in the case.

Police say it happened Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. when a female student was shot in the legs as she was walking in the student parking lot.

"It's kind of like, you're not supposed to hit a woman. You're not supposed to shoot a woman with a BB pistol," said Gary Bennett, who lives across the street from the school.

The shots reportedly came from the direction of a silver Camero. A school investigation later identified Self as the driver of the car.

He was arrested Monday, Dec. 4 after police say he admitted to the crime.

"A BB gun could have "put your eye out" just as easy as, you know, a little bruise," said Bennett.

Self allegedly told police he was trying to shoot his friend, but missed.

"It was a joke I hope. I hope it wasn't a vindictive type thing, because if it was it probably would have been a more serious caliber weapon," said Bennett. "I think everybody needs to treat any weapon as a weapon, no matter the caliber."

The student who was injured is said to be okay, but this young man has a long road ahead.